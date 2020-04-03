Zack Snyder and wants to see The Return of the Dark Knight

Share it:

Although many screamed in the sky when the news was released, the first promotional photos of Ben Affleck as the vigilante Gotham in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’(Zack Snyder, 2016) were hopeful.

There you could see a Bruce Wayne older than, after many years as a masked crusader, he is forced to return from the shadows. This is how he presented it Frank Miller in the mythical ‘Batman: The Dark Knight Returns'and so seemed to want to show it Zack Snyder.

Then the film was released and, although things no longer turned out as Warner would have liked, the Batman Affleck and Snyder did convince a large part of the audience. Would this be a missed opportunity to see a faithful adaptation of Miller's comic?

"I still think a 'Return of the Dark Knight' movie could be madeSnyder commented to his followers as he shared a viewing of the film at his home this week. "I don't think this movie denies one of The Dark Knight Returns because I think The Dark Knight Returns is probably, in my opinion, the best comic ever written. That and Watchmen are, to me, some of the best graphic fiction work ever written. It's just amazing to me and I think of course that movie can still be made. That would be fun to do. Someone should do it. I think it would be great and it's not really done yet"

Frank Miller He has given us some of the best stories in the world of comics. He 'Born Again' from Daredevil, his series'Sin City'or the showy'300'They are some of the best known but, if there is a work that is repeated in all the fan lists, that is ‘Batman: The Dark Knight Returns’, One of the most awarded and influential adventures of the best detective in the world, which also has two interesting sequels:‘Batman: The Dark Knight's Counterattack' Y 'Batman – The Dark Knight: The Superior Race’.

