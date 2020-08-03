Entertainment

Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva on their Nordic-themed anime series: "Netflix is ​​thrilled!"

August 3, 2020
The news he saw Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva at the head of a new series for Netflix had surprised fans who were passionate about their previous productions, and apparently the project is proceeding at full speed.

Still untitled, the anime series will focus on Nordic mythology and animated by the Lex and Otis studio. At the moment we don't know much else, but Oliva, who will act as director and showrunner, has revealed that "Netflix is ​​excited about it"and that everything is proceeding according to plan.

He then talked about the relationship between him and Zack Snyder. Although the latter is an expert in the field of cinema, he does not have the same experience as regards the world of animation and for this reason he will play the role of executive director. Oliva has worked on several DC animated films like The Dark Knight Returns, so it will definitely help your colleague.

The two have teamed up for Man of Steel and for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Snyder-directed films for which Jay Oliva built the storyboards. Their artistic partnership is therefore destined to continue with a completely new project for Netflix. What do you think? Could it be a revisitation in anime sauce of the deeds of Thor and Odin?

Certainly the project will have to adapt to Snyder's time, given that he is currently engaged free of charge on Justice League.

