Zack Schor lost 9kg for ‘Hunters’, the Amazon series

Amazon Prime Video just released 'Hunters', a series in which a group of New Yorkers try to bring escaped Nazi officials to justice in the late 70s. That plot of the past invites the series to have many scenes of flashback set in the 1940s in Auschwitz. Zack schor is Meyer Offerman, the youngest version of the character he plays Al Pacino, and their scenes are mainly developed during those flashback in Auschwitz.

To embody this character, Schor has had to experience a strong physical transformation. His initial goal was to lose 15 kilos, a complicated loss in itself that for the actor was even more arduous because before the change he presented a muscular body. "It was incredibly personal to be part of this story, and I knew that what I contributed physically would be very important."said Zack Schor. "I wanted people to see what this character went through, I wanted them to feel uncomfortable when they saw me on the screen." Finally he did not achieve the goal of 15 kilos, but he did lose 9 kilos in 20 days.

As it did? Along with a drastic decrease in foods, ran some 3 kilometers a day on a treadmill – sometimes several times a day. This is not a weight loss regimen that should be copied by anyone, but Schor regularly consulted his weight loss with a doctor.

After filming, the actor returned to recover your weight and muscle mass. He explained that he increased his caloric intake gradually and that it led six weeks lifting weights again, since he first had to regain his central strength. However, although the process was hard, Zack schor He said he is extremely happy to have done so: "With this role, it was vital for me to go as far as I could with him".