 Zachary Levi is looking forward to working on Shazam! two

Yesterday was exactly one year since the film's premiere in the United States "Shazam!" and to celebrate, the actor Zachary Levi He shared a new promotional image for the film on his Instagram account, which breathes a lot of Alex Ross style, as well as sharing a message of hope.

The actor knows that he is delighted with the opportunity to play the hero, since he is very far from what his interpretation of a hero was at the UCM with that small role as Fandral in Thor: The Dark World Y "Thor: Ragnarok", and for that very reason does not hide his desire to start working as soon as possible in the sequel

Happy first birthday to our 'little superhero movie that you could.' I am very grateful for all that this role has brought to my life, and really excited to get back to the lycra as soon as we're rock n roll ready again. To all who continue to believe and support us, thank you. And if you have not yet had the opportunity to see the Shazam movie, now is a very opportune moment to try it, and fill your life with laughter, heart and joy …

That as soon as we're ready is a clear reference to the recent message from director David F. Sandberg, who doubted that the filming of that second film would begin this summer as planned.

Recall that this summer the shooting of "Black Adam", but they have already made it clear that for the moment, there will be no relationship or surprise cameos, although we do know that in a Shazam! 3" It is when the meeting between the two characters would be planned.