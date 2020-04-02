General News

 Zachary Levi confirms that Shazam will not appear in Black Adam but wants to see a confrontation

April 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
Shazam vs. fan art Black Adam, by Datrinti

It is clear that there will still be a little wait to see a showdown between Shazam and Black Adam. In fact, the latest statements by director David F. Sandberg have confirmed that at the moment there have been no conversations to coordinate his work in "Shazam 2!" Y "Black Adam". However, fans are eager to see that confrontation, and the actor Zachary LeviAs a good fan, he is also eager to see it.

During a recent live meeting with fans on Instagram, the person responsible for playing Shazam! at the cinema has confirmed that it will not appear in the movie "Black Adam", whose filming start is in the air, and who is currently busy, focused on the hero's sequel.

With all this said, Zachary Levi expressed his excitement at the possibility of a confrontation between these two titans:

Maybe we can catch all those epic Captain Marvel / Black Adam fights and the stories from the comics

The confrontation between the superhero and the villain is scheduled to occur in a future "Shazam 3!", being then when these two universes are united, although "Shazam!" included a small reference to Black Adam.

