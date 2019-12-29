Zach Randolph, fatigue partner of Marc Gasol in Memphis, announces his retirement

Zach Randolph He has announced his retirement as a basketball professional through social networks. At 38, the power forward leaves behind a career in the NBA which has spread over 18 years, in which he has played on five different teams playing a total of 1116 matches.

Randolph's career began in the Portland Trail Blazers, where he played six years. From ostracism in his rookie year to leading one of the most volcanic teams in the Western Conference. Transferred to New York on the night of the 2007 Draft, he played only one year in the Knicks and another in the Clippers before reaching the Memphis Grizzlies

In the city of Tennessee he spent eight seasons in which he was twice All-Star (2010 and 2013) and where he formed an interior dream partnership with Marc Gasol, which led his team to dispute the End of the Western Conference in 2013. In addition, Randoph He was part of the third best quintet in the NBA in 2011.

After leaving the discipline of the Grizzlies, Randolph signed as a free agent for the Sacramento Kings, where he played the 2017-2018 season, his last course in the best league in the world. Throughout his career, Randolph He has signed averages of 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.