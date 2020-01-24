Zac Efron would be the new Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

Share it:

The actor Zac Efron could be the one who will soon live in cinema to Jack Sparrow in the famous saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, is reported in different news portals.

Johnny Depp is the one who has previously played Jack Sparrow and talked about an alleged Disney project for the Pirates of the Caribbean saga.

Zac Efron, known for his role as Troy in the High School Musical movie, is the one who would now be contemplated to embody the famous character cited.

Some news portals already confirm the news, however, neither Zac nor Disney have issued any statement about it.









The fans and followers of Zac Efron would be happy because they can see their favorite actor become Jack Sparrow and surely in the next few days the news will be confirmed or denied.

Zac is 32 years old and has achieved worldwide fame by acting in other films such as Ted Bundy: sleeping with the murderer, Baywatch and The Guardian, among others.

The full name of the histrion is Zachary David Alexander and is originally from San Luis Obispo, California, United States; According to information on Wikipedia, it was born on October 18, 1987.