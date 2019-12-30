Zac Efron speaks after being hospitalized urgently due to a serious infection

Share it:

The actor is already in the United States, from where he has sent a message of calm.

The ‘reality’ he was recording is scheduled to premiere in April 2020.

This Christmas will be hard to forget for Zac efron, who a few days ago was urgently admitted to a hospital in Australia due to a complicated virus that he acquired in Papua New Guinea, where he was filming his last "reality" of survival, ‘Killing Zac Efron’. As reported by various international media last Sunday, the actor of 'High School Musical' would have been infected by a complicated typhoid infection while recording alone accompanied by a couple of cameras and a guide in the middle of the jungle, a wild enclave from where he had to transferred by plane to the city of Brisbane, where he received medical attention in a private hospital for a couple of days.

Now, once the fright has passed, it has been he himself who has briefly told what happened and thanked all his fans for their interest and concern. I did it through an Instagram photo:

“I am very grateful to everyone who has worried. I got sick in Papua New Guinea, but fortunately I recovered quickly and was able to spend three weeks in the country. I have returned home for Christmas and I am with my family and friends, thanks for all the love and attention, see you in 2020! ”

Thus, with a snapshot taken in the country where he acquired the infection, he closed a chapter that we can see in the program he was recording and which will be broadcast worldwide from April on Quibi, a service that combines the immediacy of short content on social networks and the exclusivity of streaming platforms such as Netflix or HBO. If you are interested, this service will cost 5 to 8 dollars a month, a price that many people will pay to see the altercation that Zac recently experienced and which, fortunately, came out unharmed.