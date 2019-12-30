Zac Efron risked dying from typhus to shoot a docu-reality called Killing Zac Efron

Share it:

When filming in Papua New Guinea of his new series (with a decidedly disturbing title as well as 'almost' prophetic) Killing Zac Efron, the 32-year-old actor risked dying by contracting a terrible one disease cataloged as a "shape of typhus or similar bacterial infection"Just as reported by Sunday Telegraph (source The Australian).

Zac Efron accident that did not take, falls ill with typhus

Reportedly a few days before Christmas Zac Efron, Hollywood star, who became famous thanks to the role of Troy Bolton in movie Disney High School Musical, he was rushed to the St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Brisbane, Australia, where he was hospitalized for several days and then released on Christmas Eve, thus giving Zac Efron the chance to spend December 25th in home and in the company of his family.

Zac Efron news, the documentary in New Guinea

The television series Killing Zac Efron will be previewed on Quibi (a new streaming platform that will be launched in 2020) and will feature the actor of The Greatest Show which within the programmhe will live for 21 days in a wild island of New Guinea, in the southwest of the Pacific, where he can only count on an expert guide and a kit of basic equipment that guarantees survival. "I tend to do my best in extreme circumstances and am always looking for opportunities that challenge me at every level"An electrified Zac Efron told Variety during the presentation of the TV show: "I am excited to explore any unexplored territory and find out what unexpected adventure awaits me! ", The actor then concluded, still completely unaware of theaccident that would hit him shortly thereafter.

Zac Efron's Instagram message for fans

That the conditions of Zac Efron were in marked improvement was now in the air (the actor was in fact spotted in the United States in recent days) but in the last hours it was Efron himself who broke the silence, publishing a message on his page Zac Efron Instagram: "I got sick in Papua New Guinea, but I quickly went back and ended 3 fantastic weeks in P.N.G. I am home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"Wrote Efron cheering the fans and being very careful not to make any reference to the dramatic situation that saw him fight between life and death only about ten days before. Fortunately today the worst seems to have passed and now Zac can finally think only of recovering as soon as possible and leaving this 2019 behind the completely unexpected thriller final.