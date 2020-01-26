Zac Efron, if you don't remember all his ex-girlfriends and historical flirtations here we will refresh your memory

Share it:

Ice eyes and steel abs. These two things would be enough to understand who we are talking about. The subject in question is obviously Zac Efron, one who for years has been a golden bachelor and has collected an almost infinite number of co-stars frequented. And now that one of his ex boyfriendis most famous she came back single, read Vanessa Hudges and Austin Butler broke up, the dreams of many fans to see them together again may not come true, given that Zac is no longer on the market. You read that correctly, the former Troy Bolton has had a busy heart for a few months now and she is not just anyone on duty, but an Olympic athlete. But before we get to the love story between the actor and Sarah Bro, we want to go through all the ex of Zac Efron.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens – 2005 – 2010

The longest and most famous relationship of Zac Efron is certainly the one with Vanessa Hudgens. The two met on the set of High School Musical while still teen in 2005. The story went on until 2010, when i zanessa then they took different paths. The couple left each other by mutual agreement and without friction, the story had simply run its course.

Zac Efron and Lily Collins – 2012

The attendance between Zac Efron and Lily Collins it lasted just a few months in 2012. There was never anything really serious between the two given the numerous work commitments for which they were often far away.

Zac Efron and Halston Sage – 2014

Even the story with the costar of Bad neighborsHalston Sage lasts only a few months. Exactly from April to July 2014, when Zac declares himself single again in an interview.

Zac Efron and Halston Sage. Kevin WinterGetty Images

Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez – 2014

Among the ex of Zac Efron also appears the star of Fast & Furious Michelle Rodriguez. Nothing serious, in fact the flirtation between the two lasts just the time of a holiday in Ibiza. Apparently, however, it was the actress who broke saying that she was not very involved in the thing. Whaaatt? Poor Zac!

Zac Efron and Sami Mirò – 2014 – 2016

In October 2014 Zac Efron starts a relationship with the model / entrepreneur Sami Mirò. The two are together almost 2 years, until April 2016. In an interview with Elle, she will say that being with Zac was "different", because being with him brought her a reputation that she would not have expected and she was used to it.

Zac Efron and Sami Mirò. Larry BusaccaGetty Images

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario – 2017

Although the two have never confirmed, the spark between Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario seems to have gone off on the set of Baywatch, where the two actually played a couple. Whatever was there would not have lasted long but the couple would have remained on good terms.

Zac Efron and Axelandra Daddario. Don ArnoldGetty Images

Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson – 2017

Another set, another co-star to flirt with. To attract the attention of Zac Efron this time would have been the actress Rebecca Ferguson with whom she starred in The great showman. Zac never denied or confirmed the rumors about their relationship or flirtation. Alas, we would be left with doubt.

Zac Efron and Sarah Bro – 2019 …

Sarah Bro and Zac Efron are still a couple to date. The actor and the Olympic swimmer would have met in January 2019 and were then seen attending a gym together in LA. Two months later, the confirmation arrived that they were officially together and after a year, the story seems to be booming. Sorry girls, but handsome Zac doesn't seem available yet.

