Yuya would be the richest young youtuber in Mexico

The famous youtuber Yuya would be one of the young women with more money in Mexico, according to the report on the Grupo Formula portal. She is 26 years old and also a businesswoman and designer.

Yuya has more than 15 million followers on Instagram and accumulates more than 24 million subscribers on YouTube, which makes it position itself as one of the most successful Mexican youtuber in social networks.

The High Level business magazine made a list of the 10 Mexicans that are not only the richest, but are also contributing a lot in the business world today.

Eva Gonda de Rivera, María Asunción Aramburuzabala, Blanca Treviño and Mariand Castrejón, known as Yuya, are on the famous list. The latter appears in place number eight.

Yuya has had an excellent response as a businesswoman, since her beauty line Dancing Together, which includes makeup, perfumes and shampoos, achieves excellent sales numbers in Mexico.

In 2017, Yuya, originally from Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, launched its first line of cosmetics in partnership with Republic Cosmetics.









And working as an entrepreneur is another dream that Yuya realizes in his life, and in various interviews that have been made he has commented that he always yearned to develop in the business world.

Through his posts on Instagram, Yuya also manages to get the attention of his millions of followers.