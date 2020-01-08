Entertainment

Yusuke Murata announces a new version for the last chapters of One-Punch Man

January 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
The One-Punch Man manga designed by Yusuke Murata derives from the lesser known webcomic prepared by ONE, already the author of Mob Psycho 100. The mangaka follows the original story quite faithfully, in some cases giving new shots or otherwise representing it in a different way. However, was not satisfied with the published chapters 122 and 123.

One-Punch Man chapter 122 saw the continuation of the battle against the monsters of some S-class heroes, as well as making Saitama see him again while wandering the maze of corridors. Chapter 123 of One-Punch Man showed instead true power of Cadres and the fall of class S heroes except one. Yusuke Murata was not satisfied with these chapters and the way in which there was transit from one to the other and therefore decided to redesign them.

The announcement was made by the author via Twitter, with the correct version that should arrive on the Tonari no Young Jump portal in the coming days. The aim is to better link these chapters of One-Punch Man and to remain even more faithful to the original ONE webcomic. Once the work is done, Murata will continue with the story told in One-Punch Man 124, in which we have seen Bang and Bomb starring in the finale.

