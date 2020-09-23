Yuru Camp returns in January 2021 with the second season, the first official trailer is online

Last February, the boys of C-Station had confirmed the arrival of the second season of Yuru Camp, the anime based on the work of the same name by Afro. A few hours ago, the official website shared the first teaser trailer of the new episodes, in which Rin, Nadeshiko, the other girls and the new entry Ayano Toki are shown.

The first season of the anime – currently available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles – debuted in January 2018, while last winter the animation studio released the spin-off. Heya Camp, consisting of 12 other episodes. The second season will transpose the events told by Volumes 5 to 8 of the original work.

Yoshiaki Kyougoku (Kuroko’s Basketball, Tokyo Ghoul) directs the anime at C-Station studio (STARMYU, Dragonar Academy), while Jin Tanaka (Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode, Anne-Happy) takes care of the script. Finally, Mutsumi Sasaki (Dragonar Academy, Chaos;HEAd, Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~) è in carica del character designer, e Akiyuki Tateyama (Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear, Idol Incidents) composed the score.

In case you don’t know it, we remind you that the synopsis of the work reads as follows: “Nadeshiko, a young high school student, moves from Shizuoka to Yamanashi and decides to go and see the famous Mount Fuji. After cycling to Lake Motosu, the girl is forced to turn back due to bad weather but ends up fainting before reaching her destination. When he wakes up he meets Rin, a girl of his age with a passion for camping with whom he befriends. The two will later discover that they are classmates“.

Meanwhile, we remind you that in the same period EX-ARM will arrive, the new and highly anticipated anime of Visual Flight.