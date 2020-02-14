TV Shows

Yuridia secretly married her manager at a dream wedding

February 14, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
In secret! Yuridia and her partner Matías Aranda got married this weekend in Tepoztlán, Morelos.

Instagram @ yomatias.aranda

Only close family and friends attended the ceremony and celebration and it all started at 6:00 p.m. in a chapel. Subsequently, the bride and groom arrived at the reception area, which was full of white and pink flowers.

Instagram @ yomatias.aranda

In total, 150 guests attended the celebration and among them some celebrities such as Mauricio Mancera, Esmeralda Palacios; Facundo's ex-partner, Reyli Barba, as well as the singer Estrella, former student of La Academia, who was also a bridesmaid.

A few hours ago, the interpreter of "Do not call him love," shared an image next to his partner, in what appears to be his honeymoon.

The couple had 10 years of dating. They started their love story in 2009 and although they have lived together for some years and in 2016 they said they were not interested in getting married, 3 years later, the lovers came to the altar to say yes.

Instagram @ yomatias.aranda

With information from Tnvotas.

