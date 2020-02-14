Yuridia secretly married her manager at a dream wedding

In secret! Yuridia and her partner Matías Aranda got married this weekend in Tepoztlán, Morelos.

Only close family and friends attended the ceremony and celebration and it all started at 6:00 p.m. in a chapel. Subsequently, the bride and groom arrived at the reception area, which was full of white and pink flowers.

In total, 150 guests attended the celebration and among them some celebrities such as Mauricio Mancera, Esmeralda Palacios; Facundo's ex-partner, Reyli Barba, as well as the singer Estrella, former student of La Academia, who was also a bridesmaid.

View this post on Instagram The singer #Yuridia, 33, and her now manager # MatíasAranda, 34, got married this weekend and had a secret wedding dream, in an elegant garden of Tepoztlán, Morelos … and only with family and friends very nearby! It all started at 6 in the afternoon in a chapel; After the ceremony, they arrived at the reception, full of hundreds of white and pink flowers. They had 150 guests and received them between batons; the bride and groom were very excited and were congratulated by those present. Among the famous guests we saw Mauricio Mancera, Esmeralda Palacios (ex de Facundo), as well as Reyli Barba and the singer Estrella, former student of La Academia, who was red for being one of the bridesmaids. "I love you like this, crazy and real … full of light and darkness," Matthias told Yuridia. A post shared by Chicapicosa (@ chicapicosa2) on Dec 9, 2019 at 10:57 pm PST

A few hours ago, the interpreter of "Do not call him love," shared an image next to his partner, in what appears to be his honeymoon.

The couple had 10 years of dating. They started their love story in 2009 and although they have lived together for some years and in 2016 they said they were not interested in getting married, 3 years later, the lovers came to the altar to say yes.

With information from Tnvotas.

You may also be interested: It's not social phobia: Pati Chapoy continues to attack Yuridia