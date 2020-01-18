Yuridia explodes against fan for criticizing her husband Matías Aranda (PHOTO)

Singer Yuridia has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks, prior to her wedding, after she publicly acknowledged that she has stage fright and talked about a career retreat.

A few days ago, the exacadémica spread a series of photographs of her wedding with Matías Aranda, which was carried out intimately and without any reporters present.

However, the images generated another annoyance to the interpreter of "Friends not please", after one of her followers put a comment contrary to her husband and artistic representative.

The singer did not like the comment made by a fan in one of her wedding photos in which he says that Matías Aranda will not have to worry about the rest of his life.

Before limiting the comments in her publications, the singer made it clear that she shared her photos so that others do not profit from her wedding. Although many fans were offended by his words.

When defending her husband, she said she was sure that she works “more than us 3 together” and criticized those who are involved in Instagram.

"That's why he doesn't post because he cares about a kilo of … sharing or not sharing things with people he doesn't know," the shy singer wrote.

With Instagram information @yadurarenteriaoficial

