Yuridia closes her Instagram after lawsuit with reporters for social phobia

After a series of confrontations with his followers through social networks, as well as with a reporter of Selling, Because he suffers from social panic, Yuridia ended up closing his Instagram account.

A few days ago, the former reality show participant The academy He married Matías Arandas, and upon receiving strong criticism in the photos of his wedding, the singer lashed out at his followers.

“Believe me it is not for pleasure the fact that I am sharing intimate things with you, I share them because there are other people who are opportunistic, who are making money from an intimate and special situation for us. I didn't want to share anything, except with Metichona people like you, ignorant people and above all, envious, ”he wrote.

However, that was not the only scandal, he also denounced a reporter of Selling for alleged harassment.

And this morning, his followers woke up to the news that Yuridia had closed his Instagram account.