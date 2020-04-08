Yuri shows how he does the cleaning in his house in quarantine

Share it:

Yuri, singer of musical hits like Yo te pido amor and El apagón, remains at home in quarantine, like most people around the world in the face of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Veracruz woman Yuri personally takes care of the housework in her house in the midst of a pandemic and through a video that she posts on Instagram shows that even to do cleaning you cannot stand still. You can't be without listening to music.

Let nothing stop you, we're still at home tacking down in style! #rie #positive attitude #family #quedateencasa # fé #pray ", writes Yuri in his post.

In the video where Yuri is shown cleaning his house, he appears in comfortable clothes and mops part of his house. And his fans immediately react to the post.

Oh, I … I love you! "," Yuri, you always make my day "," How funny the wera "," My friend, you are the best "," Never change Yuri! "And" I love you Yuri, that's the attitude, "are some of the expressions of his fans to the famous singer.

In recent days, Yuri also surprised his fans on social networks by publishing a video in which he appears dancing the cumbia of the coronavirus and in the images he added a shark, which made the publication more funny.

In bad weather, good face family, "wrote the jarocha in the video that he posted on the Tik Tok platform.

Yuri, who starred in the telenovela Back in the Beginning, next to Chayanne, is one of the famous celebrities who have never tired of asking their followers on social networks not to leave home, in the face of the dreaded coronavirus (Covid- 19).

The famous is a singer who became known towards the end of the 70s, always supported by her now deceased mother Dulce Canseco. In 1978 he released his first album Ilumina mi vida.

Little by little and after a lot of promotion and work, the singer begins to attract attention in the entertainment world in Mexico, and today, more than four decades after her beginnings, she remains in force on stage.

Yuri has had a successful career in Mexico, the United States, and other countries.

