Yuri puts Athletic in the Cup final

Athletic cites history again. Athletic returns to a final of the Copa del Rey. Athletic resurfaced from its ashes and relied on a former enemy, on a footballer who years ago defended his top rival's shirt. Yuri Berchiche. The most beloved man in Biscay tonight.

The match barely opted for the show. He decided to reserve everything for last. But the first minutes left a controversial action within a battle of two warrior and fighter sets. The 'fire friend' took shape when Germán Sánchez He almost nodded ball to his own goal. Rui Silva He responded with handball goalie reflexes. Almost self-goal of Granada.

I find it rough and with few things. Harder than aesthetic. Referring to an increasingly clear Basque derby over the minutes. Iñaki Williams avoided somewhat under sticks, Saint Joseph had a chance and Raul Garcia He looked for her anyway. But the referee signaled the end of the first forty-five minutes and the electronic reflected a zero draw on the scoreboard.

In the second half, Carlos Fernandez He decided to fill Los Cármenes stadium with hope. Machís center and brilliant header from the top scorer of the Andalusian team. The neck twist serves as a poetic account. The placement and strength of a football match. Logical

The songs arrived and Granada felt inside the tie. So inside that he played every ball as if life depended on it. Athletic was buzzing through the green. Waiting for a loophole to lean on or a soccer player willing to carry his backpack.

The miracle of Granada came in the form of a header. Germán put the 2-0 behind a measured center. Granada is the fourth best First Division team at home. I was going to leave Athletic without the Basque final. And Real without the rival he was waiting for the most.

Although football is capricious. Receive what you want. He is used to stories, confrontations and circles. The football cycle premiered a new episode after Yuri Berchiche, former Real Sociedad footballer, in a race on the left side, he will whip with a left leg and the ball will end at the bottom of the net, certifying the Basque final for the Copa del Rey: Athletic-Real Sociedad. Start the countdown to an appointment for the story.