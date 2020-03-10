Yuri enters TikTok with funny video about the National Unemployment

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Singer Yuri, also known as "La Jarocha", decided to venture into the application of the moment, TikTok, and shared with her followers a funny video with references to the National Unemployment March 9 and aroused very divided opinions.

It was on her Instagram account where the interpreter published a video created with the TikTok application where she speaks and refers to this day that she called "A day without women" by the Protestants.

"What do you do for a living? – In the morning I don't do anything and at night I rest" is heard in the video in which Yuri asks all women to join and do nothing in the National Unemployment.

What has caused very divided opinions with this video has been that the famous one supposedly supported the feminist protest on March 9, however, she did not leave her social networks, as agreed, and used them to share the video.

Despite these comments, there were those who chose to laugh at the funny video that the singer shared and show their signs of support and affection for it.