TV Shows

Yuri enters TikTok with funny video about the National Unemployment

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Singer Yuri, also known as "La Jarocha", decided to venture into the application of the moment, TikTok, and shared with her followers a funny video with references to the National Unemployment March 9 and aroused very divided opinions.

It was on her Instagram account where the interpreter published a video created with the TikTok application where she speaks and refers to this day that she called "A day without women" by the Protestants.

"What do you do for a living? – In the morning I don't do anything and at night I rest" is heard in the video in which Yuri asks all women to join and do nothing in the National Unemployment.

What has caused very divided opinions with this video has been that the famous one supposedly supported the feminist protest on March 9, however, she did not leave her social networks, as agreed, and used them to share the video.

READ:  Chiquis Rivera amazes his fans with his kilos of less

Despite these comments, there were those who chose to laugh at the funny video that the singer shared and show their signs of support and affection for it.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.