Yuri confirms his next collaboration with Lucero

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yuri and Lucera has become a trend on social networks after starring together in a live through Instagram, where they surprised their followers and fans by revealing that they will soon launch a musical collaboration.

A few days ago a rumor began to circulate through social networks in which he claimed that there was a possible enmity between the singers, because Yuri did not want to answer questions about the ex-wife of Mijares.

But later the rumor was denied due to the live broadcast that both had, where they showed the great affection that the famous ones have.

With the aim of making the quarantine more entertaining for his followers, Yuri and Lucero made an Instagram Live where they surprised the new musical theme.

Yuri invited Lucero to enhance a musical duet that would be included in the new record material for La Tapatia, which will be a celebration of her 44-year artistic career, an offer that the interpreter of 'Electricity'did not hesitate to accept.

I am going to make my 44-year-old album and I would love it if you were on that album. It is an honor, you are a figure that people love very much… I would love for you to put your voice ", he commented.









Lucero was very excited at Yuri's invitation and recalled the occasion when they both shared the stage during "Little Giants". So far, more information on the collaboration is unknown, however the networks have exploded with so much excitement.







