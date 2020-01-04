Yuri boasts her face without surgery

Share it:

Singer Yuri, originally from Veracruz and who is 55 years old, says she feels proud of her face, which is free of surgeries, and also ensures that women are made "aesthetic arrangements" is for lack of self-esteem.

Yuri, interpreter of musical successes like Behind my window and The blackout, in an interview with Agencia Reforma that is worth doing all kinds of arrangements, if required, more artists because they occupy being and looking good for their audience.

It is worth making your arrangements because there are some that fit you quite well, I use a lot of equipment, I think that is good and it is worth it, more in an artist that we have to be good for our audience. ”

But if the surgeries or arrangements are abused, Yuri is one of the people who thinks that people's faces can become others, definitely.

I think those arrangements are already being abused, so much so that your personality, your physical, already changes. Until the (stars) of Hollywood, you say: ‘How? She was so pretty and now she looks like a monster. "

And he also thinks that when a woman exaggerates in changing her physique, it is, perhaps in part, due to lack of self-esteem.

When the woman is insecure, she automatically says: "I want more here, more here, inject me more here, I don't want to be wrinkled." That is insecurity. "

You see Meryl Streep, who is nominated for an Oscar, and you say: ‘How was it? The old woman does not age! What happens? Because they are safe women. "

Yuri, protagonist of the unforgettable telenovela Start again, which starred in the 90s next to Chayanne and Fernando Ciangherotti, also notes that today there is so much insecurity, that she believes that is why women are being killed.

The beautiful interpreter, who is also a television host on shows like La Voz México, says that every age in women is beautiful and you should take advantage of it and be proud of it.