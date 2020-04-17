Yuri Berchiche: "I hope Neymar can return to Barcelona, ​​he looked very happy there"

The player of the Athletic Club, Yuri Berchiche, has passed through the microphones of the Què t'hi Jugues! of BE Catalunya and has commented on the possible return of Neymar to Barcelona: "I made good friends with Neymar in Paris but I haven't talked to him lately. I hope he can come back. He surprised me when he changed Barcelona for Paris … they looked so happy with Messi and Suárez," he said.

"I asked him in Paris, he he always spoke wonders. I also think he will now be acclimatized to Paris, but he sure misses Barcelona", assured the player of the lions in the program.

Cup Final, with public

About the Cup final, Yuri has said that "he prefers that it be played much later and that it be with the public." In addition, he gives the go-ahead to the Planing of the League to play again: "I have not learned much about how the issue of the return to the training. We are people and we are afraid of infecting ourselves and infecting relatives. I understand that they want to focus us for two weeks. If it is a measure so that everything goes better and this last section can be contested, welcome it will be ".

In addition, he has confessed that he believes that the best thing, if it is not played again, is leave the classification as it is: "Obviously I would respect the classification until today if the classification has to be finished. It is unfair for many teams but I would leave it as it is."

