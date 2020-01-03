Yukino and Yui will sing together the Ending Theme of OreGairu 3, all the details on the acronyms

Share it:

The release of OreGairu 3, or if you prefer to "My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU", it is only a few months away and on the day of the co-star Yukino Yukinoshita's birthday, all the details regarding the opening and closing acronyms that will accompany us for the course of the twelve final episodes anime.

As revealed by OreGairu's Twitter profile, the Opening will once again be entrusted to singer J-Pop Nagi Yanagi, already responsible for the opening credits of the first two seasons. The Ending instead will be sung by Saori Hayami is Nao Toyama, voice actors of Yukino Yukinoshita and Yui Yuigahama respectively.

OreGairu's first season aired in 2013 and was renewed after the good success in terms of streaming views. The second season, published in 2015, received critical and public acclaim thanks to the quality of the designs and the depth of the dialogues, considered a cut above those of the classic Rom-com / shojo series.

Overall, the anime has so far adapted the first 11 volumes of the light novel, which ended on November 19 with the publication of Volume 14. The last twelve episodes therefore, will definitely write the final word on everything related to the adventures of Hachiman and his companions .

