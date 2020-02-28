Yukihira Soma and companions return in the spring, the release date of Food Wars 5 has been revealed

Share it:

Food Wars 5, the last season of the anime of J.C. Staff taken from the manga by Yuto Tsukuda, will debut in the next spring and will write the final word on the adaptation of the adventures of Yukihiro Soma and companions. The news was published a few hours ago on the official website of the work.

The appointment with the premiere is set for the April 10, 2020, the same day in which the highly anticipated last season of Oregairu 3. In the same period other giants of the sector will also return, among which they undoubtedly stand out Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, Re: Zero is Sword Art Online – War of Underworld.

Food Wars season 5 will adapt the last three narrative arcs of the manga, respectively called "Hot Spring Investigation Arc", "Beach Exam Arc" and "BLUE Arc". A total of 55 chapters are available, so J.C. Staff could opt for a 24-episode double cour season.

The last narrative arc of Food Wars has been highly criticized by fans of the work, especially because of the presence of some supernatural elements and a general lack of ideas. J.C. Staff has however decided to transpose Tsukuda's work in its entirety, but who knows that the criticisms have not led to some changes on the plot.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for the new episodes of the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the first Key Visual of Food Wars 5.