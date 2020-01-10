Entertainment

Yuji Yamaguchi, the director of the anime of Fate / Stay Night, leaves us

January 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Without even time to metabolize the disappearance of Shozo Uehara, screenwriter of the legendary Captain Harlock, a new unpleasant news announces the death of Yuji Yamaguchi, famous for directing one of the most discussed animated adaptations on the web, Fate / Stay Night.

The news of the disappearance of the director of one of the most criticized transpositions in the animation sector, as well as a man who contributed to the industry by holding numerous roles in various projects. To announce the unpleasant event is a colleague of Yamaguchi, through the Twitter post attached at the bottom of the news, which recalls some of the moments spent together:

"It's a shock, I'm really sorry."

In the past, the director has collaborated on works of the caliber of GeGeGe no Kitaro, Outlaw Star and Cowboy Bebop, which you can retrieve in our complete review of the Watanabe anime, well-known titles in a market full of important projects. His demise is undoubtedly a major shortcoming for the entire animation industry and we from the Everyeye editorial team can only join in the pain of the family.

And you, instead, what do you think of the disappearance of the famous director of Fate / Stay Night, Yuji Yamaguchi? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.

