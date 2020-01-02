Yuji Horii: It's still too early to talk about Dragon Quest 12

Share it:

Yuji Horii, dad of Dragon Quest, has published a postcard on Twitter together with a message that summarizes the main announcements and releases of 2019, with a look to the future and in particular to the highly anticipated Dragon Quest XII.

Horii wishes everyone a happy new year and thanks for supporting the latest Dragon Quest franchise products such as Dragon Quest XI Echoes of a Lost Age, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Dragon Quest Walk, the movie Dragon Quest Your Story and the announcement of the animated series Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai.

More than thirty years after the launch of Dragon Quest the series is still extremely popular and Horii is incredibly happy and motivated for the future. Future which obviously also includes DQ12, for which the producer spends a few words: "There are a few things I know and can't say, but it's really too early to start discussing Dragon Quest XII. However, maybe we will have something to reveal in 2020, I hope not to keep you waiting long."

It is not clear whether Horii anticipated the arrival of Dragon Quest XII news for 2020 or if his wish refers to different projects. We currently know that Dragon Quest 12 is probably in development for current generation consoles and Next-Gen platforms like PlayStation 5, we hope to learn more next year.