Yugi and Ash meet in this creepy crossover between Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokémon

Although apparently they may seem two completely different works, the foundations they constitute Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokémon they are almost the same. The two franchises, in fact, are based on two young boys who use monsters to fight, one through cards, the other through Poké Balls.

Always great rivals in the field of trading cards, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokémon clamorously teamed up in a “cursed” image created by Beckett magazine. In this mystical crossover, which ironically took the name of YugiPoké Monsters, we see Yugi Muto and Ash Ketchum swapping their respective roles.

The Egyptian god, in fact, wears the clothes of the young coach, who in response wears the purple ones of his rival. Even in this irreverent image Ash does not give up his hat: instead of the usual logo, however, there is the Egyptian one of Yu-Gi-Oh !.

Behind the protagonists we find the two most iconic monsters of the brand, that is Pikachu and the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. The electric type Pokémon has been the subject of a nice reinterpretation that sees it become decidedly more aggressive thanks to a pair of wings, very sharp teeth and a kind of armor.

What do you think of this disturbing crossover? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the appropriate box below! Kaiba’s determination from Yu-Gi-Oh! takes shape in advanced technology. An interesting behind the scenes of Pokémon reveals how Psyduck was voiced.