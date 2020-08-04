Yu Yu Hakusho: Hiei shows the Black Dragon technique in a fan made video

Share it:

Yoshihiro Togashi was still a little known mangaka when in 1992 he published the first chapter of Yu Yu Hakusho , known in Italy as Yu degli Spettri. Just two years later, thanks to this work, he won the Shogakukan Prize, one of the most important in the sector, which underlines even more the originality of the mangaka.

Although OVA specials were released in 2017 to celebrate 25 years of the series, Yu Yu Hakusho remains one of the shonen series that fans would like to see in a new graphic, today, which could make much better animations, however of excellent quality, made by the famous Studio Pierrot.

Imagining how the series would look nowadays, the artist @@ AzouraArt has decided to animate one of Hiei's secret techniques, obtaining an exceptional result, to say the least, as you can see in the video at the bottom of the news. The technique represented is certainly one of the best views in the whole work of Togahashi, and it is the Fire of the Black Dragon, shown for the first time in the anime during the clash between Hiei and Zeru, at the black martial arts tournament.

