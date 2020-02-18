Entertainment

Yu-Gi-Oh's Exodia shows up in an incredible $ 1000 bust

February 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Despite the countless years since the epic of Yu-Gi-Oh it came to the market bewitching the public thanks to the collectible card game and the countless animated productions which then went showing up from time to time, the franchise still proves to be widely appreciated by fans.

The popularity of the brand, in fact, has never diminished and indeed, with the passage of time it has increased while fans from all corners of the world have worked with Yu-Gi-Oh themed fan-art and cosplay designed to put shows his appreciation for the work. With such a striking and above all lasting success, it should therefore not surprise the presence of more and more companies ready to put their themed products on the market, specifically designed to conquer all the most avid collectors.

This time, however, to have won the public attention we find the guys from Taka Corp, who have officially submitted an amazing bust dedicated to Exodia the Forbidden, enchanting monster that can be summoned by owning all the cards that make up the creature. As you can see from the image at the bottom of the news, the product is a real gem that stands out for an innumerable amount of details, a quality job that however also carries a price far from indifferent, or $ 980 (excluded taxes). According to the company, the bust – weighing 33 pounds – will only be available in 400 pieces and will be shipped only from the second quarter of 2021.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that new information about Yu-Gi-Oh Abridged has been unveiled in the last few days.

