Yu-Gi-Oh !: the Young Dark Magician ready for Halloween, let’s see Lisa Mancini’s cosplay

We are at the end of October and therefore Halloween is approaching. Some authors have already prepared with unpublished drafts as happened to the protagonists of EDENS ZERO. Fans are also contributing by re-introducing their favorite characters in a Halloween version, and this phenomenon has also captured in the past few hours Yu-Gi-Oh!.

In fact, the Canadian cosplayer Lisa Mancini presented a cosplay about the Young Dark Magician, a well-known Yu-Gi-Oh card and one of the most used by Yugi Muto during the first animated series. The card has also remained impressed on the fans considering all the merchandising that still revolves around it today. Returning to the cosplay that you can see below, however, there is a strong variation compared to the original costume.

Lisa Mancini has in fact decided to present one Young Dark Magician in Halloween version, to celebrate the famous festival of Celtic origins and then became commercial in the last century in the United States of America. The Young Dark Magician then sees her dress transform from blue and pink to black and purple, with her wand bringing a Halloween pumpkin back on top. The blonde and long hair however remained the same.

If you prefer the classic Yu-Gi-Oh wizard, we remind you that there is the cosplay of the Young Dark Magician created by Lufelixya.