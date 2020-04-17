Yu-Gi-Oh: the time a player showed up at a tournament with a deck of 2000 cards

Share it:

The reddit board is often an extraordinary container of anecdotes capable of bringing to mind even the most absurd events. In a discussion concerning Yu-Gi-Oh!, one user recalled the crazy idea of ​​a German player, who showed up at a local tournament with a deck containing more than 2000 cards.

The player was not disqualified for this, since there was no limitation on the deck at the time of recording. He showed up at the event with a huge deck of cards in a transparent box, and it was so big that they had to help him carry it.

However, he was allowed to duel according to the rules. Apparently the player had engineered this ploy to irritate their opponents and force them to surrender. If you think it is just an urban legend, several reddit users have confirmed the truth of this story, adding that – whenever the player mixed their deck – the rest of the participants burst into loud laughter.

The image at the bottom of the article, however, represents incontrovertible proof. Eventually, after receiving several solicitations, the player chose to abandon the tournament. Fortunately, Konami today set an official 60-card limit for Yu-Gi-Oh! Decks.

