Yu-Gi-Oh: The ten most iconic monster cards from the first animated series

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Brand it has been going on since the mid-90s, first thanks to the genius of the mangaka Kazuki Takahashi and then to the commercial intuition of Konami that still produces the famous card game today. At the moment we have arrived at the third animated series, entitled Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS and with new rules.

However, the one that will remain historic and etched in the minds of fans is the first, the original one based on the manga by Takahashi that was published for many years on Weekly Shonen Jump. Definitely a lot of the engine from the first Yu-Gi-Oh! it was due to the characters, but also to the simpler mechanics that included monster cards that had become iconic. Let's go to the discovery of ten most iconic monsters of Yu-Gi-Oh.

The first is the Black Magician , card bearing the signature of Yugi Muto. It is a historical card that has often saved the protagonist from trouble and its popularity has been such that it has given rise to several variants, such as the Young Dark Magician.

, card bearing the signature of Yugi Muto. It is a historical card that has often saved the protagonist from trouble and its popularity has been such that it has given rise to several variants, such as the Young Dark Magician. We remain among the cards of the protagonist with Exodia the Forbidden One . Despite being made up of a group of five cards, its true power is released when they are all together in the hand. In reality she appeared very little in the anime but she was the monster that provoked the defeat of Seto Kaiba in the first duel.

. Despite being made up of a group of five cards, its true power is released when they are all together in the hand. In reality she appeared very little in the anime but she was the monster that provoked the defeat of Seto Kaiba in the first duel. And let's move on to the president of the Kaiba Corporation with the blue eyes White Dragon , a card to say the least legendary and that in the anime is practically owned only by Seto.

, a card to say the least legendary and that in the anime is practically owned only by Seto. With a similar concept, there is the Red-Eyes Black Dragon . This card has become one of the strongest in Joey Wheeler's deck, but originally belonged to Rex Raptor.

. This card has become one of the strongest in Joey Wheeler's deck, but originally belonged to Rex Raptor. Another card Joey won after a duel is Jinzo , a powerful six-star monster that Yu-Gi-Oh! he won in one of his first fights in the City of Duel, against Espa Roba.

, a powerful six-star monster that Yu-Gi-Oh! he won in one of his first fights in the City of Duel, against Espa Roba. Now we level up by moving to three mythic cards and only present in the anime for obvious reasons. We are talking about the Three Egyptian Gods, who respond to the names of Obelisk of the Tyrant , Slyfer Sky Dragon is Winged Dragon of Ra . Three cards whose power is absurd and usable only thanks to the mechanics of the duels of Yugi and associates.

, is . Three cards whose power is absurd and usable only thanks to the mechanics of the duels of Yugi and associates. Finally we finish with two more cards: the first is Summoned Skull , one of the most famous monsters in Yugi's deck. His power in attack is high but he is not very resistant in defense. However, it has also often been used in conjunction with other cards.

, one of the most famous monsters in Yugi's deck. His power in attack is high but he is not very resistant in defense. However, it has also often been used in conjunction with other cards. The last card in Yugi's deck is Kuriboh, a monster with a harmless and weak appearance but which provided several special effects and which worked well in synergy with other cards.

What's your favorite card from the first Yu-Gi-Oh anime? Retrace the anime also thanks to the voice of Yugi in Italy, that of Massimo di Benedetto.