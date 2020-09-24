Yu-Gi-Oh !: The new merchandise allows you to quench your thirst with the Amphora of Greed!

In the past few hours, the arrival of a series of new products inspired by the beloved franchise has been announced Yu-Gi-Oh!. In particular, among the many stand out two splendid objects inspired by cards particularly appreciated by fans: the Amphora of Greed e the Jar of Avarice.

The new merchandise is currently only available in Japan, but will most likely also arrive in the West as the months go by. The two objects in question are nothing more than very original cups with a design taken from the aforementioned cards. At the bottom you can take a look at the products and consult the official website.

The Pot of Greed is an extremely powerful card, whose effect allows the player to draw two cards, without any disadvantage. Pot of Avarice is just as useful, as it allows the duelist to choose five monsters from their Graveyard, shuffle them into the Deck and then draw two cards.

The two cups cost the beauty of 5,390 yen each (about 44 euros), a justified price due to the high quality of the 3D reproduction. The preorder is available from today on the official website Premium Bandai.

What do you think of it? You like them? Let us know with a comment! Still on the Yu-Gi-Oh! Theme, we remind you that last month the spin-off manga dedicated to Rook finally got underway, and that the new anime Yu-Gi-Oh Arc-V is currently available on Prime Video .