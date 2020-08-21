Yu-Gi-Oh, the Millennium Puzzle is reality: a fan shows his perfect creation

Share it:

There are so many items that are created specifically for collectors, and the world of anime and manga provides plenty of them. In addition to the volume tankobons, there are many other more or less particular objects that become part of the collection of many fans. The brand of Yu-Gi-Oh doesn’t just own playing cards.

Kazuki Takahashi’s manga, which later became a very famous anime, started it all with the discovery of the Millennium Puzzle, a mysterious object that the protagonist Yugi Muto he had to reassemble and that was part of a set of ancient instruments called Millennium Objects. In addition to the numerous reproductions made especially for sale, a fan has decided to create a much more realistic Puzzle.

As you can see in the video above, a Japanese Yu-Gi-Oh fan decided to embark on 3D modeling to create his Millennium Puzzle completely decomposable. The manga and the anime have shown only in very few cartoons the object broken down into the various pieces and, starting from that, the fan has created a pyramid, then breaking it down slowly. Then using a 3D printer he created the individual pieces and put them all together for create the most realistic Millennium Puzzle ever.

