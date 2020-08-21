Entertainment

Yu-Gi-Oh, the Millennium Puzzle is reality: a fan shows his perfect creation

August 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There are so many items that are created specifically for collectors, and the world of anime and manga provides plenty of them. In addition to the volume tankobons, there are many other more or less particular objects that become part of the collection of many fans. The brand of Yu-Gi-Oh doesn’t just own playing cards.

Kazuki Takahashi’s manga, which later became a very famous anime, started it all with the discovery of the Millennium Puzzle, a mysterious object that the protagonist Yugi Muto he had to reassemble and that was part of a set of ancient instruments called Millennium Objects. In addition to the numerous reproductions made especially for sale, a fan has decided to create a much more realistic Puzzle.

As you can see in the video above, a Japanese Yu-Gi-Oh fan decided to embark on 3D modeling to create his Millennium Puzzle completely decomposable. The manga and the anime have shown only in very few cartoons the object broken down into the various pieces and, starting from that, the fan has created a pyramid, then breaking it down slowly. Then using a 3D printer he created the individual pieces and put them all together for create the most realistic Millennium Puzzle ever.

READ:  Pokémon Explorations: an easter-egg takes us back to 23 years ago

Returning to the most popular products, the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise presented the new statuette of the Young Dark Magician. Another realization by a fan instead presents us a fantastic Duel Disk in the shape of an Infinity Gauntlet.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.