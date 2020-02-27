Yu-Gi-Oh: the beautiful Mai Valentine comes to life with a cosplay

Share it:

Many years have passed since the transmission of the anime of Yu-Gi-Oh. Based on the original work of Kazuki Takahashi, he then had several continuations in further works. The legacy of the collectible card game is still alive therefore today with the arrival of Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens. However, fans are very fond of the characters from the original series.

No one in fact forgets Yugi Muto, the charismatic protagonist, nor his rival Seto Kaiba or his friend Joey Wheeler. Among the many characters presented in Yu-Gi-Oh! there is also a girl who for a long time has played the role of the antagonist, that is Never Valentine. Famous for having dueled several times with Yugi and Joey, despite having woven relationships of affection and rivalry with the latter, she has a deck that rotates on the harpies.

In recent days a has become popular on the net cosplay dedicated to Mai Valentine, which you can see in the post below. Famous for her long blonde hair, she shows herself in the ShayBayBayMarie cosplay that replicates first of all the clothes, between the jacket and the purple skirt and the white shirt, and then also the Duel Disk where you can see the famous monsters that the girl uses.

The world of Yu-Gi-Oh! Cosplay it therefore continues to grow despite the past tense. What do you think of Mai Valentine's interpretation?