Yu-Gi-Oh: the anime censored a scene from Mai Valentine

In addition to this cosplay dedicated to Yu-Gi-Oh, we point out a discussion by Reddit about a scene from the first series of the franchise focused on Never Valentine, censored in a very original way.

The manga created by Kazuki Takahashi according to the author's intentions it would have been much cruder and more violent, the publishers and the television network decided instead to focus on a younger audience, censoring several scenes. One of these concerns the clash between Mai Valentine and Marik Ishtar. In the manga version, Mai's soul was trapped inside a glass hourglass, which would slowly be filled with insects, ready to feed on its flesh, in the anime instead the insects have been replaced by sand, which would have suffocated the character.

In the post of Reddit, which you find at the bottom of the news, it is pointed out that even this method of torture is very bloody, the fans are in fact undecided on which of the two may be the most painful, despite all this is happening inside the mint by Mai Valentine. According to many, this scene would do nothing but confirm the futility of certain complaints.

