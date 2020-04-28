Yu-Gi-Oh !: that time Kazuki Takahashi's manga mentioned Dragon Ball

Share it:

The impact that Dragon Ball, name of the famous manga of Akira Toriyama, had in the Japanese industry during the 80s and 90s is almost impossible to replicate. The work was read and cited by countless authors and, among these, there is also the mangaka of another comic that made history in its time: Yu-Gi-Oh!.

Respect proved by Kazuki Takahashi towards the work of Toriyama it is certainly not a secret, so much so that during the anniversary for the 30 years of Dragon Ball the author even lent his talent by creating a magnificent sketch of Goku, later included in the Dragon Ball 30th Anniversary History Book. What many of you may not know though is that Takahashi expressed his love for the work much earlier, citing it in one of the first chapters of his manga.

At the bottom you can take a look at the scene where Yugi Muto quotes Dragon Ball, making a parallel between his puzzle and the Dragon Balls. However, the scene was not adapted in Yu-Gi-Oh! season 0, the first anime taken from the manga and sadly unpublished in Italy.

And what do you think of it? Do other similar quotes come to mind? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of the series, we remind you that for about a month you can recover the Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimentions on Amazon Prime Video.