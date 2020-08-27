Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens: the spin-off manga dedicated to Rook arrives

Share it:

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise has numerous anime series, the last of which is Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , and over the years we have seen how each new season and story arc focuses on the adventures of a new group of characters, perhaps placed in a different setting and of course with decks made up of cards never appeared before.

Like every animated production in the past months, the Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens one was forced to pause, returning to the screens only last August 8th. Although this is a critical moment for the Japanese comic and animation market, a new project linked to the series has been announced, with the spin-off manga dedicated entirely to Rook.

By title “Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Rook! Legend of Exploding Military Rule!“More importance will be given to the secondary character, who unlike Seto Kaiba and Chazz, has made a true friendship with the protagonist of the moment, Yuuga. The first chapter will debut in the next issue of V Jump magazine of the Shueisha publishing house, which it will be published in September.

It will be interesting to see the world of Duel Monsters from the eyes of Rook, especially now that the Rush Duel have been introduced, challenges with rules that limit the use of cards based on the type, and which can therefore give life to much more strategic battles than as seen in the past.

