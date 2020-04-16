Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS: the new Rush Duel rule debuts

Share it:

For years now the Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise goes on thanks to new animated series. After the original series from the early 2000s we saw GX, 5D'S, Zexal, Arc-V and VRAINS. All series unique in their own way and which added, on the background of the classic Duel Monsters, unpublished cards and rules. This has been partly distorted with Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS.

The first episode of Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS made his debut introducing the elementary school setting where Yuga Ohdo is a student. In addition to the classic friends and new cards, in Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS we have witnessed to the introduction of Rush Duel, an exclusive mechanic invented by the main character.

The Rush Duel limits the number of monsters, spell and trap cards however the effect is to allow the player to use as many cards as he wants each turn. As explained in the first episode of Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS, the player will have three slots for monster cards and three slots for magic or trap cards, starting with four cards per hand and summoning as many monsters as he wants during his turn. In addition, you can draw as many cards as you like until you get five per hand.

Yuga Ohdo obviously takes advantage of these rules to field three monsters per game just started. However, things did not go the right way for the protagonist, presenting the first twist of Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS.