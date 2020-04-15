Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS surprise the audience with an unexpected twist

Share it:

As you probably know, during the last few days the new and animated chat series dedicated to the epic of Yu-Gi-Oh!, or Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS, which from the very first episode managed to violently split the public.

Apparently, in fact, several have expressed themselves quite positively on the premiere while several other viewers have said they are rather disappointed by what has been seen so far. In short, ups and downs for the new creature taken from the franchise that for decades has been able to bewitch millions of people scattered in every corner of the globe.

As it has always been for each new series dedicated to the brand, also in this case we found ourselves in a totally new world, with unpublished characters, cards never seen before and a new protagonist, Yuga Oudou. This time, our player and his friends will find themselves involved in a dark intrigue, with their primary school kept under control by an unspecified organization.

The new series, however, has also distinguished itself for another event that has been able to leave many spectators stunned. Accustomed to protagonists incapable of losing – if not in very special occasions -, with cards capable of saving desperate situations that sprout at the last moment, here, instead, in this case, Yuga has already found himself losing a heated game, an event that many have appreciated, as highlighted by social media.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the first season of Yu-Gi-Oh Arc-V was published just recently on Amazon Prime Video.