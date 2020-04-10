Yu-Gi-Oh SEVENS made its debut, fans have mixed reactions

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise it has lasted for more than twenty years, being born with the homonymous manga by Kazuki Takahashi. The game of Duel Monsters presented there it then evolved, continuing with new monsters and new types of cards through the various souls. Now Yu-Gi-Oh has arrived! SEVENS as a new iteration of the franchise, did fans like it?
There new era of Yu-Gi-Oh who debuted a few days ago with Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS for the first time it has seen a setting based on elementary schools against high schools of the previous adaptations, and the characters seem to have been well received by fans of the franchise. In fact, they were found nice and funny, in particular someone appreciated Romin, the new female protagonist of Yu-Gi-Oh !.
In contrast, many have raised doubts about Rush Dueling concept, new form of game introduced by this series. Unlike the strategies adopted by the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! Series, this unpublished formula removes most of the tactical components in the duels to favor their speed and visual spectacle. Just visually, the episode seems to have lived up to expectations.
Yuga Ohdo will be able to cope with the previous protagonists of Yu-Gi-Oh! and carve out a space in the world of the franchise? The first episode of Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS debuted on April 4th.
I didn't hate the first episode and Maybe It can be enjoyable But I am not fine with the Rush Duel concept, Yugioh is one of the most unique card games and It has lots of strategy in it but Rush duels have no strategy at all , just action. It doesn't feel like Yugioh #YugiohSevens pic.twitter.com/HpVVbWcJHF
– Junko Enoshima (@EnoshimaJunkoDQ) April 8, 2020
Sketched Yuga while watching the first episode of Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens. It's solid! I mean it's just the first episode so I can't really judge too much but the characters are really fun.#YuGiOHSevens #Yu-Gi-Oh pic.twitter.com/GBHgNTKI1I
– ThinkNu @ Waiting for 2020 to chill out (@thinknuofficial) April 5, 2020
The first episode of Yugioh Sevens was fun and the friendship between the main four is looking like it'll be good. pic.twitter.com/L96C8Jy0ow
– Jamie (@ Jambo971) April 5, 2020
If Yugioh Sevens ends without Yuga dealing with traumatic experiences that cause him PTSD from his friends dying or suffering then he cant stand with these 6 pic.twitter.com/gRbc8RrbUI
– Poutymuffin (@TalesOfMuffin) April 3, 2020
Calling it right now, Romin is going to be the best character in Yugioh Sevens.
Might as well be the best yugioh female protag, she's already better than Aoi and Anzu pic.twitter.com/I4b1yyVCdS
– Adsky (@AdskyLR) April 3, 2020
Barely 5 minutes into the new #YuGiOHSevens episode and this Ape Escape looking runt is jailbreaking his duel disk pic.twitter.com/7TwhcMnIr1
– Make Metal Gear Ac! D 3, you cowards (@ Rufus2k2) April 4, 2020
