Yu-Gi-Oh SEVENS made its debut, fans have mixed reactions

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise it has lasted for more than twenty years, being born with the homonymous manga by Kazuki Takahashi. The game of Duel Monsters presented there it then evolved, continuing with new monsters and new types of cards through the various souls. Now Yu-Gi-Oh has arrived! SEVENS as a new iteration of the franchise, did fans like it?

There new era of Yu-Gi-Oh who debuted a few days ago with Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS for the first time it has seen a setting based on elementary schools against high schools of the previous adaptations, and the characters seem to have been well received by fans of the franchise. In fact, they were found nice and funny, in particular someone appreciated Romin, the new female protagonist of Yu-Gi-Oh !.

In contrast, many have raised doubts about Rush Dueling concept, new form of game introduced by this series. Unlike the strategies adopted by the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! Series, this unpublished formula removes most of the tactical components in the duels to favor their speed and visual spectacle. Just visually, the episode seems to have lived up to expectations.

Yuga Ohdo will be able to cope with the previous protagonists of Yu-Gi-Oh! and carve out a space in the world of the franchise? The first episode of Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS debuted on April 4th.