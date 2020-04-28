Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS: confirmation arrives, the anime will be paused

Share it:

We have repeated it many times in these weeks and we will probably continue to do it for a long time, in this period the world population continues to live at least a complex situation, with billions of people who have found themselves having to live with a quarantine that is creating many difficulties.

Not only are people unable to bear the situation, which has become necessary to try to reduce the risk of contagion, but the global economy is also suffering from the latest developments. Of course, too the anime and manga industry has been no different and in the past two months we have received sad news about canceled events and widely expected productions that ended up being postponed.

Just recently, for example, it has been revealed that the talked-about Gundam Build Drivers Re: Rise will be paused for an indefinite period, and this is only the latest in a long series. In fact, even the team behind the making of Yu-Gi-Oh SEVENS has made it known that regular programming of the series will be interrupted for five weeks, although the staff has kept us informed that the delays could go on even longer than expected. In short, it seems that the next few months will be very poor in news, a sad reality which we hope will be followed by a period of greater calm that will bring with it many quality productions.