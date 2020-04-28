Entertainment

Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS: confirmation arrives, the anime will be paused

April 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

We have repeated it many times in these weeks and we will probably continue to do it for a long time, in this period the world population continues to live at least a complex situation, with billions of people who have found themselves having to live with a quarantine that is creating many difficulties.

Not only are people unable to bear the situation, which has become necessary to try to reduce the risk of contagion, but the global economy is also suffering from the latest developments. Of course, too the anime and manga industry has been no different and in the past two months we have received sad news about canceled events and widely expected productions that ended up being postponed.

Just recently, for example, it has been revealed that the talked-about Gundam Build Drivers Re: Rise will be paused for an indefinite period, and this is only the latest in a long series. In fact, even the team behind the making of Yu-Gi-Oh SEVENS has made it known that regular programming of the series will be interrupted for five weeks, although the staff has kept us informed that the delays could go on even longer than expected. In short, it seems that the next few months will be very poor in news, a sad reality which we hope will be followed by a period of greater calm that will bring with it many quality productions.

READ:  The actor who played Vaas in Far Cry 3 hints at a return to the role.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.