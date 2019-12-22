Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC

Share it:

During the Jump Festa 2020, the annual convention taking place in Tokyo, Konami announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, collectible card game already available on Nintendo Switch since last August, will also be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Unfortunately, the launch window has not been revealed.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution makes available more than 9,000 cards to face the most famous Duelists of the Yu-Gi-Oh universe. Through the ARC-V mode it is possible to relive the story of the original animated series, while in VRAINS the new generation of Duelists can be tackled. Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution also offers the Monster Link cards and a tutorial where beginners can learn the basics of the game. Local wireless and online multiplayer modes were also present (a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required).

Konami also announced that the Nintendo Switch version will receive a substantial update during 2020 which will introduce a wide variety of new cards, including Crystron Halqifibrax, Dragon Darkfluid firewall is I: P Masquerena, that will bring the total to over 10,000! In addition, Ai, Revolver and Soulburner from Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS will appear in the game as duelists.