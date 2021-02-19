Yu-Gi-Oh !: Kaiba’s determination takes shape in advanced technology

The first series of Yu-Gi-Oh! remains to this day one of the most popular of the gigantic franchise, grown mainly thanks to the card game, and if the first season mainly showed the story of Yugi Moto, the rival Seto Kaiba still managed to win many fans, and is still remembered today as one of the best characters.

The challenges faced by Kaiba are innumerable. Not only did the original Duel Monsters champion confront Yugi on several occasions, but he also decided to measure his skills against the protagonist’s companions, almost always showing the superiority of its deck, represented by the iconic Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and later from the card Obelisk the Tormentor, one of the three god-beasts.

Not accepting defeat, and driven by his incredible passion for the card game, Kaiba, in the film Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions, decides to invest in the creation of a device that allows him to travel to the afterlife, and thus be able to duel with the Pharaoh Atem, whose soul was sealed in the Millennium Puzzle. An extravagant initiative but undoubtedly appreciated by fans of Kaiba, willing to do so much to prove his prowess as a duelist, and rendered very well in the anime, as you can see in the video reported in the post at the bottom of the page.

