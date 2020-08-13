Entertainment

Yu-Gi-Oh: Joey and Mai Valentine at the seaside in a spectacular illustration of the mangaka

August 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In the second half of the 90s, Weekly Shonen Jump allowed Kazuki Takahashi to serialize a new manga, Yu-Gi-Oh. Moving from one game to another, the series starring Yugi Muto then focused on just one of these, the Duel Monsters, and many characters have participated in duels that have made the saga immortal.

Among the most important characters of Yu-Gi-Oh! there is Joey Wheeler, which several times has been shown quite close to the friend-rival Never Valentine. Despite the initial frictions and constant teasing on both sides, Joey and Mai have a very deep bond that made fans think about evolving into a real relationship.

The original mangaka, Kazuki Takahashi, decided to share a couple illustration with these two characters from Yu-Gi-Oh. But since it is summer time, obviously everything was done to set it in this period. So we see at the bottom the image of Takahashi, with Joey and Mai together at the sea. Little space is dedicated to Joey, relegated to the bottom, while in the foreground we see one sensual Mai Valentine with a purple costume.

READ:  The Umbrella Academy 2, Review of the first episodes: top or flop?

Takahashi's style has changed a lot since the days he drew Yu-Gi-Oh on Weekly Shonen Jump, what do you think of this illustration of the mangaka? Also through his Instagram account, Studio Dice, Kazuki Takahashi also shared an image to fight the Coronavirus with Yami Bakura protagonist.

