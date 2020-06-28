Yu-Gi-Oh: here are some unmissable sleeves for true collectors

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The franchise of Yu-Gi-Oh! was born from the manga of Kazuki Takahashi, published for the first time in 1996, where the first regulation of the Duel Monsters card game was introduced, which Konami decided to offer both to the fans of the series and to collectors with a set of dedicated products, including including sachets, bouquets and special collections.

Over the years Yu-Gi-Oh! has seen numerous animated transpositions, which have more or less detached from what was the original vision of Takahashi, but which helped introduce an impressive amount of new cards, and to conquer more generations of players ready to build their thematic decks and to respect what Yugi Muto called the "heart of the cards".

With the presence on the market of about 22 thousand cards Yu-Gi-Oh! it certainly falls on the podium of the most popular and appreciated collectible card games, alongside Magic The Gathering, and Pokémon TCG, and of course many of these cards can have a rather high commercial value, which has prompted collectors to insert them in special ones sleeves.

The user @ Marcelio196 shared what they think they are on Reddit the best sleeves to keep Yu-Gi-Oh!, as, as reported by him in the post you find below, faithfully reproduce the back of the cards shown in the anime series.

Recall that recently the trap cards have also arrived on Animal Crossing, and for those interested we leave you to discover the origins of the Yu-Gi-Oh!