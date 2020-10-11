Yu-Gi-Oh: five weird and cowardly scenes from the anime starring Seto Kaiba

Over the course of the Yu-Gi-Oh, the theme of the games began to move first temporarily and then definitively around the Duel Monsters. That card game then fascinated many people both inside and outside the universe. The Yu-Gi-Oh anime started from showing the protagonist Yugi Muto struggling with this game.

Obviously there were many enemies that Yugi had to face during his dueling career but the one that gave him the most trouble, in one way or another, was Seto Kaiba, the eternal rival. Heir to the Kaiba Corporations, Seto has been the protagonist several times of cowardly or mean choices or of strange scenes in the Yu-Gi-Oh anime. Let’s see five of them.

The first Yu-Gi-Oh scene we tell you about is the one where Seto Kaiba threatened to commit suicide. During the tournament held on the island of Pegasus, Kaiba was forced to do everything to enter the enemy lair and, in a duel with Yugi, he threatened to commit suicide in order to win. In the end with this method he obtained a victory, the only one against his rival.

Let’s move on in time and see Seto Kaiba’s ability with cards. But not those tactics for the game, but those of launch. On some occasions Kaiba has shown that he knows how to throw the cards of his deck with pinpoint precision, challenging the laws of physics. Sometimes it seems that they even hurt the target.

In the movie Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Side of Dimensions, comes a new clash between Seto Kaiba and Yugi Muto. Kaiba is determined to win and uses the Blue-Eyes Shining Dragon card whose strength depends on the number of dragons in the graveyard. With an amateur move, Kaiba fails to reckon and loses the duel.

During the Duel City tournament, Kaiba has allowed some strange duelists to use fake cards. He had no qualms about letting them play quietly even if he kept an eye on them, and one of them was an opponent of Yugi.

Let’s go back to the Kingdom of Duelists with another gesture quite against Kaiba’s rules but which in this case saved Yugi’s life. One of the battles that the protagonist of Yu-Gi-Oh faced was with a self-proclaimed “ghost of Kaiba”, actually a man sent by Pegasus. This character had all the deck of the real Kaiba and used it until he came to summon the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. However, it was an intervention of the real Kaiba who manipulated the data of the monsters to save the protagonist.

Did you know these scenes? Meanwhile, the City of Duelists tournament is one of the 5 best battle shonen tournaments according to a ranking.