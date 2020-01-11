Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links: free bonus for the third anniversary

Share it:

Konami Digital Entertainment has announced today that starting from January 12th a special campaign will begin to celebrate the third anniversary of the worldwide launch of the famous video game for PC and mobile platforms Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links.

During the period of this promotion, gamers will receive a copy of the Winged Dragon of Ra with new artwork, gems and several Card Tickets. Additional content will also be available including the Selection Box Vol.3 which contains numerous powerful cards and the Structure Deck EX Dragunity Overdrive.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Bonus

Winged Dragon of Ra with alternative artwork – An Egyptian God card played by Marik Ishtar, this powerful Dragon can kill opposing monsters and do many more things

– An Egyptian God card played by Marik Ishtar, this powerful Dragon can kill opposing monsters and do many more things UR and SR ticket – Every day one of the eight Card Tickets will be given to be exchanged not only with the iconic Black Magician and Blue Eyes White Dragon, but also with famous competitive cards such as Exile of the Dark Lords, Drowning Reflected Force and Neos Fusion.

– Every day one of the eight Card Tickets will be given to be exchanged not only with the iconic Black Magician and Blue Eyes White Dragon, but also with famous competitive cards such as Exile of the Dark Lords, Drowning Reflected Force and Neos Fusion. 1 Skill Ticket – A new type of ticket that can be exchanged for a skill

– A new type of ticket that can be exchanged for a skill Sachets for cards and Game Mat – Exclusive accessories dedicated to the third anniversary with a new artwork

– Exclusive accessories dedicated to the third anniversary with a new artwork 1,000 Gems

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links it is available for free on the App Store for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch, on Google Play for Android devices and on Steam for PC.