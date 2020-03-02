Yu-Gi-Oh creator sends Seto Kaiba artwork against Coronavirus

Share it:

The Coronavirus epidemic that is hitting the world shows no sign of running out, causing concern every day. To alleviate the situation and give strength to his fans Kazuki Takahashi, the father of Yu-Gi-Oh, shows us an artwork by Seto Kaiba fighting the virus.

On the Instagram profile that you see at the bottom of the news, we can admire the last effort of the sensei, forced to stay in isolation and quarantine because of the Coronavirus that is affecting Japan and the rest of the world, including our country that is seeing unfortunately, to increase the infection. In the artwork we see Seto Kaiba with a mask on his face then, in the next cartoon, use his beloved blue eyes White Dragon to launch a blaze that incinerates the virus. Takahashi accompanies the drawing with a message dedicated to the fans: " I am completely isolated. I tried to create an illustration with the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Eat healthy, sleep a little, build your immunity and let the virus subside. ". We hope that the post of sensei Takahashi can be a good omen and that the situation can be resolved soon.

