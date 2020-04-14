Entertainment

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, the first season is now available on Amazon Prime Video

April 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
When it comes to franchises that are particularly important for the rich history of the anime and manga industry, it is difficult not to think about the epic of Yu-Gi-Oh that over the course of these decades has fascinated countless fans including manga, video games, animated series, films and of course the various collectible card games.

In short, there is talk of a huge amount of projects designed to always keep busy an audience eager to enter into constant contact with new productions capable of intriguing and passionate. Among these products there is also Yu-Gi-Oh Arc-V, fifth season dedicated to the brand that, at the time, was able to obtain numerous consents from the public.

Well, recently it was unveiled on Facebook, which the first season of the opera is now available for all Amazon Prime Video subscribers, the famous streaming platform linked to the online commerce company that in recent years has managed to become one of the most important companies on the entire planet. For the moment it is not yet known whether the subsequent seasons of the animated series will arrive on Prime Video, but there is no doubt that the arrival of the first season could represent for many a good reason to trust.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that Yu-Gi-Oh SEVENS made its debut in the last few days, a new series dedicated to the franchise that has been able to divide the users.

